With the departure of two key players, who’s going to take over for UV?

Cebu City, Philippines — Many are looking forward to finding out what the three-time defending Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will look like when they compete in the Naga City Intercollegiate Basketball League, which starts on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center.

With several veterans led by reigning league MVP Rey Suerte and team skipper Toto Segumpan already gone from the squad, the Green Lancers have very big shoes to fill as they prepare for the upcoming Cesafi season in August.

Two players who are expected to play key roles are Sheldon Gahi and Jancork Cabahug.

The two expressed their willingness to step up to the challenge of leading the team in the new season.

“It’s a big adjustment sa team, especially since big guns ang nawala so dapat mu-step up tanan. Double effort mag tinabangay mi tanan,” shared the Mandaue City-native Cabahug, who is popularly known as “The Bulldozer.”

Gahi, the stocky yet speedy guard who missed all of last season due to a broken foot, said adjustments need to be made in the absence of two of their main scoring options.

“We will definitely adjust because we lost a scoring machine like Rey and an elite shooter like Toto. For me, we will go hard on defense and we must all step up,” said Gahi.

Gahi also said that he and the rest of the remaining veterans on the team must do their jobs to help guide the team.

“As a veteran, I will do my responsibilities to guide the team and I can’t do it without the help of (Mike) Maestre and (Ted) Saga. So we will just help each other on and off the court.”

Cabahug, meanwhile, has already been putting in the work during the offseason as he prepares to take on a much bigger role in the tournaments to come.

“As early as now, I have been exerting extra effort on my training. I know I have to put in a lot of work on myself but at the same time, I also take responsibility in helping my teammates,” Cabahug said. /bmjo