Woman from Valenzuela nabbed in Cebu City over an estafa case

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman facing estafa charges in Valenzuela City was nabbed in Cebu City on Thursday, February 28 for estafa.

Operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), and the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) served a warrant of arrest for estafa against Zenaida Ababa Aya-ay, a resident of Velenzuela City in Metro Manila.

She was arrested at the corner of P. Burgos Street and Osmeña Boulevard in downtown Cebu City at around 1 p.m. last Thursday based on a warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Ghia Chrystellane Hurtado-Juan of Branch 108 of the Metropolitan Trial Courts (MTC) in Valenzuela City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel (formerly Superintendent) Eloveo Marquez, CPPO public information officer, told reporters today, March 1, that they received the warrant of arrest on the same day that it was served against Aya-ay, who was tracked down to the downtown area in Cebu City with the help of CPPO’s Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB).

“We are not really familiar with details of the case aside from that she’s facing estafa. And because the case was filed in Metro Manila. We were only told to serve the warrant of arrest against her,” Marquez said.

He added that Aya-ay, who is currently detained at CCPO’s detention facility, was recommended to post a bail of P20,000 once she will be transferred to Valenzuela City.

In an interview with reporters, Aya-ay, who lived in Barangay Linao, Talisay City, said she fell victim to a car loan scam that allegedly used her name.

“Gigamit akong ngalan. (Pag loan) sa usa ka sakyanan. Wala bayari (ang sakyanan),” said Aya-ay.

Aya-ay said she worked in a car dealer company and was regularly assigned in Cebu City./elb