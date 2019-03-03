Isang Milyong Sipilyo: Naga elementary pupils learn dental hygiene, receive kits

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than 700 pupils from the Cepoc Central Elementary School in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City learned the proper way of brushing their teeth as each received a new set of dental kit when Apo Cement Corporation (ACC) brought to Cebu its “Isang Milyong Sipilyo” drive.

In the coming weeks, ACC and Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC) in collaboration with the Naga City Dental Office, will further distribute hundreds of dental kits.

The group will also train some 600 pupils at South Poblacion Extension School and Naga City Special Education (SPED) Center on the importance of dental hygiene and over-all wellness.

“Isang Milyong Sipilyo” is an annual program that started in 1994 to celebrate the National Dental Health Month in February.

CEMEX-affiliated companies visit elementary schools in their respective host communities to promote dental health among children.

Some 6,500 dental kits have been prepared for distribution this year with two schools visited so far, according to Erlinda Lizardo, community relations manager of the company.

Tinaan Barangay Captain Teodoro Cantal Jr. joined the APO team, who taught and demonstrated to the children how to brush their teeth, along with Cepoc principal Antonio Rimas and the school’s teachers last February 15.

In his message, Cantal underscored the value of the help APO provided for the community. “The students must be thankful for it,” he said.

Rimas also thanked APO and the City Dental Office led by Dr. Ethel Uy for visiting their school every year and for educating the students on proper dental hygiene.

Upon the request of Dr. Uy, APO added South Poblacion (school extension) and the Naga SPED Center in the list of beneficiaries of their “Isang Milyong Sipilyo” 2019 run. /dcb