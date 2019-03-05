Since 2018, 15 police officers in CV dismissed from service, says Sinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 15 police officers assigned in different parts of Central Visayas were ordered to be dismissed after they were found guilty of the administrative charges lodged against them.

Records from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7), from 2018 up to present, showed that a total of 14 uniformed police officers, and one non-uniformed police officer were facing administrative complaints before the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

12 of them were accused of grave neglect of duty, two more for grave misconduct, and one for conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Of the 15, six were assigned in Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), three in the Regional Mobile Force Batallion in Central Visayas (RMFB – 7), two in Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), and one each in Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Siquijor Provincial Police Office (SPPO) and in the Regional Headquarters (RHQ) or Camp Sergio Osmeña in Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas also said he suggested to Napolcom to bar these police officers, including the lone NUP, from returning to service.

“Some of them were already disarmed (with their service firearms), and I told to Napolcom na ayaw na sila ipabalik,” Sinas said.

He added that the suggestion he made before Napolcom was in line with the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) campaign to cleanse their ranks from scalawags.

Napolcom is a collegial body of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) that serves as the administration of the PNP.

Among its responsibilities is to investigate anomalies involving police officers, both uniformed and non-uniformed. /dbs