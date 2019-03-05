Cebu City Council to contractor: Follow safety rules in building CCMC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Council is requesting the contractor of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), the C.E Padilla Construction Inc., to review the safety measures in the construction of the six-storey building.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, in her privilege speech during the regular session of the City Council on Tuesday, March 5, brought to the attention of the council members the ‘apparent’ danger along the N. Bacalso Avenue by the construction of the CCMC.

Pesquera said that she personally witnessed a crane of the construction site carrying a heavy load at a height of at least three-storeys high, venturing outside the fenced area.

She became alarmed that this crane could have the potential to break in an accident and could fall anytime on the passing motorists or pedestrians.

“How the safety of the citizens of Cebu, specifically the pedestrians and commuters who happen to pass by the ongoing construction at the Cebu City Medical Center or CCMC, has been compromised by the blatant disregard of the contractor of the safety guidelines they are mandated to follow and uphold,” said Pesquera.

Pesquera said she was travelling in a car along the N. Bacalso Avenue one afternoon when she found herself underneath the crane of the CCMC construction.

She said she feared for her life and the life of the public passing underneath the crane oblivious to the danger above.

“Gamay lang movement ana nga crane, luoy kaayo ang mga sakyanan, ang mga pedestrian,” she said.

The City Council will be requesting Mayor Tomas Osmeña to call the attention of C.E. Padilla Inc. and request them to comply with the safety measures mandated by the existing rules and regulations in safety.

Pesquera said that while the construction of the CCMC is for the greater good of the city, it’s construction must also keep the citizens safe from harm. /dbs