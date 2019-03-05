IFEX to open up new domestic, international markets for exhibitors

CEBU CITY—Participation in the upcoming 2019 International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines will help small food businesses access domestic and international markets.

Rowena Mendoza, assistant project director, operations group 2 of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), noted that many of the participants of the previous IFEX generated good sales during the actual exhibit and established linkages with various institutional buyers.

In 2017, total sales of IFEX reached $185 million, Mendoza said.

Last year, which was the first year they decided to hold the exhibit annually, total sales to institutional buyers reached $95 million while retail sales reached P60 million.

Leilani Santiago, senior trade and industry development specialist of DTI agri-marine division, explained that the 2019 IFEX Philippines is the country’s biggest business-to-business event for Asian food and ingredients. It will focus on providing linkages between the exhibitors and potential buyers.

According to Santiago, the exhibitors will be able to take orders from institutional buyers from abroad, including those coming from the U.S., China, Japan and Thailand, among others.

When asked to give an example of a successful exhibitor, Mendoza cited the experience of an exhibitor from Region 12 who wanted only to do retail selling of their achara and ended up becoming a supplier of a major chain of restaurants.

This exhibitor now has expanded production and has plans to open a production facility in Metro Manila.

The three-day event will cover 12 different food sectors namely seafood and marine products; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; coffee, herbal teas and cocoa; fresh and processed seafood; fruits and vegetables; grains and cereals; herbs and spices; meat and poultry; (9) natural, healthy and organic products; bakery and confectionery; specialty, ethnic and gourmet products; and other allied industries.

The exhibit is expected to promote further the country’s agricultural trade exports. The Philippines is ranked 2nd in pineapple, banana and coconut exports, 4th in canned tuna, 9th in mango and 12th in fish products.

There is also a growing demand for cacao, a raw material for chocolate, and coffee.

The 13th edition of IFEX Philippines will be held on May 24-26, 2019 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, Metro Manila./dbs