Ecstasy dealer listed in the party drugs ring in Cebu shot dead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A suspected supplier of ecstasy and other party drugs in Cebu was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday, March 6 in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said the alleged drug dealer, Neil Benjamin Yap, was waylaid and shot dead at noon by still unidentified assailants while he was driving along F. Seno Highway corner E. Rosal Street, Barangay Guizo in Mandaue City.

Based on initial police findings, the victim was headed towards Seno Highway when two suspects on board a motorcycle peppered the car’s driver side with bullets. Yap died on the spot.

Entoma also said Yap was included in the matrix of suspected ecstasy suppliers in Metro Cebu.

Yap had a previous arrest record for a drug-related case. He was arrested in January 2018 and detained in Mandaue City Jail, said Entoman

Entoma said they are now checking documents and other evidences to establish how Yap got out of prison.

The MCPO received the shooting alarm around 12:30 p.m. today./elb