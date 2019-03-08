Neil Felipp San Pedro’s signature minaudieres to be showcased in a pop-up botique at the Oakridge Business Park 

Cebu City, Philippines — Once you carry Neil Felipp San Pedro’s signature minaudieres, don’t wonder if you are tagged as one of the “Crazy Rich Asians” today.

The 29-year-old Cebuano designer will showcase his collections in a one-day pop-up botique at the Bamboo Room of Oakridge Executive Lounge in Oakridge Business Park on March 23.

One of the most anticipated is the Siren Minaudiere in Black Capiz which made debut in the 2018 movie, “Crazy Rich Asians” headlined by Constance Wu and Henry Golding.

“Everyone is asking to see that minaudiere. We are so honored to launch it here in Oakridge Executive Lounge,” he said in a press conference.

The Siren Minaudiere in Black Capiz was carried by Astrid, a character portrayed by Gemma Chan during the wedding of Colin and Araminta in Singapore.

The wedding was one of the major scenes in the film where Queen of All Media Kris Aquino also appeared portraying Princess Intan.

Siren Minaudiere is brass-plated box clutch with a gold sculpted mermaid.

According to San Pedro, it is a homage to his mother and the island Cebu which he calls home.

Cebuanos should also look forward to the most photographed Suzy Wong Minaudiere.

“This one, they thought it is shell but it is locally sourced goat skin leather and it was hand-dyed here in Cebu,” he said.

Suzy Wong is inspired from the Asian Literature as the “Hooker with the Golden Heart.”

“We only not launch new collection but we also expand classics with new colors to enjoy,” he said.

To complete, he will also introduce his new collection called, “The Heart of Atlantis”, a handpainted minaudiere with a form of a coral.

“That is inspired from the Greek Mythology of Atlantis. It is an idea how the great city sank in the middle of the night,” he said in a press conference last March 6 at the Oakridge Executive Lounge.

The prince of his minaudiere starts at P36,000.

An international brand

San Pedro finished Bachelors Degree of Fine Arts Major in Industrial Design at the University of the Philippines – Cebu.

He was an apprentice of multi-awarded furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

After his minaudiere became part of “Crazy Rich Asian” film, his minaudieres are getting more attention not just in Asia but across the globe.

For San Pedro, making it to the international scene takes a lot of hardwork.

“It is a challenging industry,” he said.

But what is important in introducing a brand in the international scene is the kind of message that you are trying to bring in the world.

For San Pedro, he wants to ignite the people’s little inner child.

“Know who you are,” he added.

San Pedro also accepts bespoke or personalized minaudiere.

“When I do the bespoke, tell me your favorite things,” when asked how to he comes up with the design.

Part of his advocacy is to source out materials from the Philippines as he wants to showcase that Philippine brand is a global brand. /bmjo