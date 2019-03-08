OK to use PNP’s new classification ranking system verbally 

Cebu City, Philippines — The new classification ranking system of the Philippine National Police (PNP) can be used verbally but not in official documents for the meantime.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they received an advisory from Camp Crame that the public can use the modified PNP ranks verbally.

“The Camp Crame advised us that anyone can use it verbally. Except lang sa mga internal at official documents,” Sinas said.

Sinas said the PNP is still coming up with the abbreviations, and the implementing rules and regulations for the new ranking classification system to be applicable on official documents. /bmjo