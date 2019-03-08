Sinas: Cop shot in Talisay allegedly had links with Franz Sabalones

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The police who was killed in broad daylight in Talisay City last Wednesday, March 6, 2019, allegedly had links with self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

The director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, made this revelation before reporters in a press conference on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Sinas said Senior Police Officer 3 Mikie Espina, a former investigator from the Talisay City Police Office who was shot dead in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, was among over 50 police officers in Talisay City who were relieved and reassigned following allegations that some of them were involved in the illegal drugs trade.

“Yes, na relieve siya (Espina) because he allegedly had links with Franz Sabalones,” Sinas said.

However, he admitted that no formal charges were filed against Espina since there was no evidence to prove the latter’s links with Sabalones.

“He was investigated but ang lisud kasi kapag naginvestigate, if wala kay compelling evidence, dili ka maka basta-basta ug file ug kaso,” added Sinas.

Espina, who was reassigned to Masbate province, was shot while he was in the terrace of a poultry dressing plant he owned in Talisay City. He was on a two-day leave when he was killed. /bmjo