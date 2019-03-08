Cebu City’s Veterinarian warns hograisers about El Niño’s effects on pigs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Pigs are in danger during the El Niño.

Dr. Alice Utlang, Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) head, said this in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital on Friday, March 8, as she warned about the effect of the weak El Niño on animals.

According to Utlang, the city had already requested the DVMF to monitor the animals especially the livestock in the upland barangays.

Utlang said that they had started to administer vaccine and vitamins on the livestock to prepare for the expected intense heat during the peak of the summer season on April and May.

She said that the animals would need boosting in their immune system if they would face the drought with the intense heat and shortage of water.

The pigs are expected to suffer the most because of the its lack of sweat glands which means they cannot release their own heat.

“Dili man na sila sington. Kailangan na sila sprinkler-an og tubig aron dili sila maheat-stroke,” said Utlang.

Hog raisers must bathe the pigs often through a cool pond or pool or by sprinkling water on the pigs for them to release heat through the water.

Utlang said that all animals would need to be sheltered during the hottest points of the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a well ventilated and shaded place.

She also said that the animals would need a good source of water to avoid heat stroke which animals would be susceptible to in the summer including cows, carabaos, goats, and even chickens.

Utlang encouraged the livestock raisers to monitor closely the health of their livestock and poultry during the El Niño. /dbs