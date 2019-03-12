Church collector’s murder: Radaza promises aid for Christine’s family

By Doris C. Bongcac and Paul Lauro | March 12,2019 - 08:13 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said she was saddened by the brutal death of one of her constituents, Christine Lee Silawan, whose half-naked body was found in a vacant lot in Barangay Bangkal early on Monday morning.

“Isip usa ka inahan, nasubo gyud ko sa panghitabo ni-ining dalagita. Galisod ko’g tan-aw nga daw niabot sa punto nga nakapangotana ko, gi unsa ni nila pagbuhat? Grabe kaayo ilang gibuhat. Di gyud binuhatan og normal nga tawo.,” Radaza said in a Facebook post at 7 a.m. today, March 12.

Read More: 20 stab wounds found on Lapu church collector’s body

Chief Inspector Benjamin Lara, the PNP medico legal officer who conducted an autopsy on Christine’s body, said that the girl’s face was not skinned. Instead, it was damaged by a chemical like a muriatic acid which may have been thrown on her face.

Radaza said she trusts that the police would investigate the case and later on arrest the church collector’s murderers.

“Ato kining isalig ang imbestigasyon ngadto sa atong kapolisan kay ilaha man kining trabaho. Ang ato-a mao ang pag ayuda ra gyud sa pamilya nga nagsubo.”

Radaza said that she was having difficulty in issuing a statement to the media on Christine’s death because she no longer want to add to her family’s grief.

“Galisod ko’g hatag sa akong statement ngadto sa media kay di ko gusto dugangan ang kasubo nga gibati karon sa pamilya. Ato usa silang respetaran samtang nagsubo pa sila karong panahona,” said Radaza.