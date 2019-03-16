Fujitsu PH, Japan national offer free Nihongo classes to Cebuanos

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Japan-based company has made an offer to partner with the Cebu City government in providing an expanded Japanese language training to benefit more Cebuanos who may end up joining their company after their graduation.

Eunice Haidee Sacdalan, Senior Talent Acquisition Partner for Fujitso Philippines Global Delivery Center, said they need employees in the field of Information Technology and Japanese-skilled business operations, the reason why they are looking at partnership opportunities with the city government.

Sacdalan is from WeServ Systems International Inc., a subsidiary of Fujitso Philippines Inc., that provides sustainable end-to-end business and IT infrastructure and services to more than 40 Fujitso accounts across Asia Pacific, North America, EMEIA, and Oceania.

“In the succeeding years, we are projecting a significant number of talents to recruit to support the business. We will continue offering great career opportunities among talents who possess technical and Nihongo language skills. In regard with this, we are looking to create and to execute different Employer-Local Community partnership programs to reach our shared goal of upgrading the skills of Cebuanos to make them more hirable and even more globally competent,” said Sacdalan’s February 28 letter which she addressed to the Cebu City Public Library.

Under the partnership proposal, Sacdalan said that her company was prepared to offer free Japanese language classes at the city library located along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City. They will also provide facilities, materials and Nihongo-speaking employees who will help Cebuano students learn the language.

“Fujitso to absorb top students to join the company’s Internship Program, wherein identified students will get a chance to continue learning Nihongo and land a career after completing the Internship Program with Fujitso,” said Saccalan’s letter.

Saccalan also asked to meet with city library officials this month so that they further discuss her company’s proposal.

Fujitso’s offer came two weeks after the Cebu City government started to implement its free Japanese language classes.

Read more: Cebu City public library offers free Japanese language classes

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña posted a copy of Saccalan’s letter on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon to announce to the Cebuano community the job opportunities that await those who will enrol in the city’s free Japanese language classes.

“Graduates of the Japanese language class now have an opportunity to work in Fujitsu!” he said.

Osmeña said that the demand for Japanese language classes is now very high and the city government is “trying to accommodate as many people as we can.”

“Thanks to our friends in Fujitsu, we will soon be able to accommodate more. They are offering not only additional teaching staff and materials, they are offering extra facilities as well. On top of all of that, there will be opportunities to work in Fujitsu for the graduates of the class! Thank you to Fujitsu for helping to make the first 24/7 library in the country also one of the best” said Osmeña’s FB post.

In addition to Fujitso’s offer, a Japanese national is also offering free online classes to those who wanted to learn their language.

Mei Akemil Ihara said in a letter to Osmeña that she wanted to open free Japanese online classes to help Cebuanos find employment opportunities in her country.

“Many of (the) Japanese companies are understaffed nowadays and the government here have decided to accept workers from abroad. But there is a big problem which is a barrier of language,” said Ihara’s letter.

“I can also provide information about jobs and teach Japanese culture, customs and philosophy and so on.”

Mayor Osmeña said the City will welcome any help that it will get especially with the space limitation at the city library.

“Ms. Ihara, the library is currently running at capacity, so an online class is very much welcome! Someone from my office will be contacting you shortly,” was Osmeña’s reply to Ihara’s message.