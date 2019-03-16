Rubbish fire hits empty lot in Cebu City’s North Reclamation Area

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A vacant lot used as a dumpsite for discarded rubber tires along Block 27 in the Cebu City side of the North Reclamation Area caught fire on Saturday afternoon, March 16.

Firefighters from Mandaue City and Cebu City responded to the fire alarm received at 3:21 p.m.

The area, which adjoins F. Zuellig Avenue, used to be the impounding area of the Cebu City Traffic Office and located at the boundary of the two cities.

Thick black smoke coming from the fire site can be seen as far as Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City, which is located around eight kilometers south of F. Zuellig Avenue.

It took firefighters around 40 minutes or at 4 p.m. to douse the flames and officially declare a fire out.

Fire Officer 1 Lina Uy of the Mandaue City Fire Station told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview that an investigation is still being conducted to determine the cause of the fire. /elb