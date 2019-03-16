Guadalupe River clean up generates 90 sacks of trash
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Personnel from different government agencies and volunteers who participated in the Saturday morning clean-up of the Guadalupe River collected a total of 90 sacks of trash weighing 1, 800 kilos.
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) said in a Facebook post at 3 p.m. today, March 16, that the wastes were collected from the upstreams of the Sapangdaku and Guadalupe Rivers in Cebu City.
Read More: Guadalupe River Clean Up: Too much garbage, very few volunteers
The Saturday morning clean-up was already the third which the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) spearheaded with partner agencies including DENR-7 in the last three weeks. Earlier clean-ups were also made at the Bulacao River – February 23 and the Lahug River – March 9.
Clean up partners included the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro), city and barangay officials, and private sector partners.
In its Facebook post, DENR-7 said that the river clean-up was done “in support to the national campaign to clean-up all rivers and water bodies in the country.”
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.