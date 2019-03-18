Christine Lee’s mom relieved suspect is arrested but still hopes killing didn’t happen

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Though she feels slightly relieved that one of the suspects in the brutal murder of her daughter has been arrested, Lourdes Silawan hopes that the two other suspects would also fall soon.

Lourdes confirmed in an interview that authorities have already presented to them Sunday night, March 17, 2019, the 17-year-old suspect in the killing of her Christine Lee Silawan.

“At least naa na (nadakpan) pero mas maayo gyud unta to kung sila gyud tulo,” Lourdes said. (At least they arrested someone but it would be better if they get all three suspects.)

Today marks the first week since Christine Lee’s body was found in a grassy lot in Barangay Bankal, half-naked with half of her face skinned to the bone and some internal organs missing.

“Pero labing maayo kung wala gyud ni mahitabo. Bata pa kaayo akong anak, inosente ug taas pa unta kaayo og pangandoy unya ilang giputol,” she added. (But it would have been even better if this [murder] didn’t happen. My daughter was very young, innocent and had a lot of aspirations that they shattered.)

Lourdes said she will leave it to the authorities and the courts to deliver justice for the brutal murder of her daughter.

Lourdes, however, refused to comment on reports that the suspect was a former lover of Christine Lee, who was a grade nine student at Maribago National High School.

“Magpaabot lang ta og unsa pay dagan sa ilang imbestigasyon. Ako na nang isangon sa atong mga police kay sila man ang kahibaw niana,” said Lourdes.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) confirmed on Monday morning that they have nabbed the 17-year-old suspect in Christine Lee’s slay. /bmjo