PRO-7 vows no discrimination in securing campaign activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas will secure all campaign activities without discrimination, whether administration or opposition.

This was the pronouncement of Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, for the campaign period of the May 2019 midterm elections, which will start on March 29, 2019.

According to Sinas, the police will monitor the campaigns and will check closely if the candidates are following the campaign regulations set by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

He said that they will secure all public events, such as campaign rallies, to ensure the safety of both candidates and the public indiscriminately.

“Dili mi motan-aw kung administration or opposition, basta isecure namo tanan,” said Sinas. (We won’t choose whether it will be administration or opposition, we will secure all.)

Sinas said that so far, the preparations for the elections is going well, and the PRO-7 has been strictly implementing the gun ban in all parts of the region.

“So far, nagfollow raman ang mga tawo sa atong preparations,” he said. (So far, everyone’s following our preparations.)

Sinas also said they are closely monitoring all towns and cities under the Election Watchlist Areas (Ewas). /bmjo