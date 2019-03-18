Bueno may be cleared as person of interest in Silawan case, says Sinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas said that Jonas Bueno, the suspect for the slay of a farmer in the hinterland barangays of Carmen and Danao City, Cebu, may be cleared from being a person-of-interest in the murder of 16-year-old Christine Lee Silawan.

Sinas said that Bueno, who was nabbed in Davao City, only became a person-of-interest in the death of Silawan because of the similarity with how the farmer and Silawan were killed, wherein both the victims’ faces were skinned to the bone.

Sinas said that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will be transporting Bueno from Davao City to Cebu but he can’t divulge when due to security reasons.

Coordinations have been made as well with the PRO in Davao Region (PRO-8) for the interrogation of the suspect, including the transport of the files and facts to Davao for proper administration of the case.

Sinas said that they need the Davao Police to do the interrogations so they can identify when and how Bueno arrived there and if it fits the timeline of Silawan’s killing.

“Dili na namo uliton (ang interrogation) kay nasatisfy nami sa ila pag interrogate. Useless na pud if balik-balikon,” said Sinas.

Sinas said they are now looking into Bueno’s alibis. If it coincides with the timeline of the Silawan slay, he may be cleared from the case.

“If it confirms, walay problema. It only gives us an idea so we can remove him as the major person of interest and we can focus on the others,” said Sinas.

With the NBI’s arrest of the 17-year-old primary suspect for the death of Silawan, Sinas said the PRO-7 is already coordinating with the NBI to find and arrest the two other remaining suspects who are still at large.

“It’s immaterial kung kinsa ang nakadakop, government gihapon,” said Sinas. /bmjo