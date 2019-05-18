Crimzone Cup Aquathlon Challenge perfect fun summer ender for families

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The summer season is slowly coming to an end and Crimson Resort and Spa has got you covered in the remaining days of summer.

In yesterday’s CDNSportstalk episode, Crimson Resort and Spa invited all sports enthusiast to join in their Crimzone Cup 2019 Aquathlon Challenge.

The Aquathlon Challenge will be on June 1, 2019, Saturday at 8 a.m.

For their second year, Crimzone Cup is aiming to increase their 120 participants last year with more participants this year to join in their run, swim, run challenge.

Nico Fidele, Crimzone’s director of fun, said that they started this Aquathlon challenge to help kids and adults to keep an active lifestyle.

The Aquathlon Challenge is not just something only athletes can do, but it is something you and your family can join in for some summer fun.

Gio Tecling, Crimzone sports and leisure supervisor, said that they had prepared a lot of categories for participants to choose from.

For the kids’ category, they welcome those as young as 6 years old up to 12 years old with their corresponding distance for the swim, run and swim challenge.

For the adult category, it will be a 1.5-kilometer run, 500 meters swim and 1.5-kilometer run.

The adult category starts with 13- 15-year-olds participants for division A, 16-19 years old registrants are for division B, 20-29 years old are for division C, while division D is for 30-39 years old, 40-40 years old are for division E, and division F is for 50 years old and above.

Fidele also said that Crimzone Cup Aquathlon Challenge would be good for those athletes who will be joining in bigger competitions and help in their conditioning for these competitions by joining in the challenge./dbs