An inspiring love story: Two PWDs exchange “I Dos”

Cebu City, Philippines— A love story that knows no boundaries is making rounds on social media.

The love story of Godfrey Paquibot, 41, and Irish Bariquit-Paquibot, 31, became a source of inspiration for many after the couple proved that their disabilities was never a hindrance to the love that they share for each other.

Godfrey is a polio victim while Irish is suffering from orthopaedic deformity.

The couple exchanged “I Dos” on May 19, 2019 at the St. Augustine De Hippo Parish Langtad, Naga City where Irish is from.

With a beautiful smile on her face, Irish walked down the isle in a white bridal gown while Godfrey, who was in a wheeled chair, waited for her near the church altar.

Photos of the wedding were posted on the Lapu-Lapu City Government Facebook page on May 19, 2019.

As of 3 p.m. today, May 21, the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s post generated 1, 600 engagements; 291 shares; and 147 comments mostly coming colleagues and friends of the couple.

“Congrats Paqs, kinsa bay magdahum? ni sa damgo, mao nay paga ignon, that there’s nothing impossible with God. God bless Paqs,” commented Maribel Bazar.

“Power of love best wishes,” said Jimzfire AT.

Power of Love

Godfrey, a computer science graduate, has been working as a house parent at the Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development (CSWDO) since 2006 while Irish joined the City Civil Registrar’s office in 2016 after she left her employment as a production worker in one of the companies at the Mactan Export Processing Zone (Mepz).

Workmates introduced the two, who became sweethearts on April 2017.

Godfrey said he immediately fell in love with Irish because of her sweetness. She would always look after his needs and make sure that he will have something to eat.

The two finally decided to tie the knots on May 19, 2019 in a very simply yet memorable ceremony held at the St. Augustine De Hippo Parish in Barangay Langtad, Naga City.

Family members, officemates and PWD friends came to witness their exchange of wedding vows and the kiss that sealed their marriage.

“My wife is originally from Naga so we decided to hold the wedding ceremony there,” Godfrey said.

After they wedding, the couple decided to live in Godfrey’s place at the Soong Center in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City so that they could be close to their respective work places.

Godfrey said that his heart is now full of gratitude for people who helped them prepare for their wedding and their future as a couple.

“Pasalamat unang-una ni Mayor Paz C. Radaza sa paghatag kanakog kahigayunan nga makatrabahu sa City Hall. Ikaduha sa akong mga Department Heads, sa pagsalig sa trabahu-on, sa akong mga officemates, sa akong mga co- pwds nga naa usab nagtrabahu sa City Hall, mga kahigalaan ug sa akong pamilya . . Ug labaw sa tanan ang Ginoo, tungod niini aduna koy kadasig nga mabuhi sama sa usa ka normal nga tawo”.

(I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to Mayor Paz Radaza for giving me the opportunity to work at City Hall. Second, to my department heads for trusting me to do all the work that I do and to my officemates and co-PWDs who are also working at City Hall, to all my friends and my family. And most importantly to the Lord who gave me courage to live like a normal person). /dcb