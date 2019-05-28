Cebuano Canada hoping ‘last dance’ will be with Cebu Sharks

Cebu City, Philippines—As his playing career enters its twilight, Cebuano guard Jerick Canada believes he still has plenty of gas remaining in his tank to fulfill one particular dream of his: to play for his hometown of Cebu City in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Celebrating his birthday on Monday, May 27, 2019, the 31-year-old Canada said is hopeful to be given a shot at playing for the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol in the Lakandula Cup, which starts next month.

He says this just might be the last chance he gets to play at this level before he moves to New Zealand for good after his wedding next year.

“Yes, this might be my ‘last dance’ since next year, right after my wedding, I’ll be moving to New Zealand for good. I would really love to play for Cebu and represent my hometown. I believe that’s the only thing that I have yet to achieve in my basketball career,” Canada said.

After getting drafted 28th overall by Ginebra in 2012, the former Adamson Falcon guard suited up for Blackwater in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Canada also played for three years in the Asean Basketball League (ABL), where he competed in the finals in all three seasons, winning two championships with the Indonesia Warriors in 2013 and then, Hi-Tech Bangkok City in 2015.

Canada last played for the Bulacan Kuyas in last season’s MPBL Datu Cup. However, he still remains a free agent with the Lakandula Cup just around the corner.

Canada is hopeful of being reunited with his former Adamson and Hi-Tech Bangkok City teammate, Patrick Jan Cabahug, who is now the main man for the Sharks.

“I have talked to Patrick. We’re very close, having played and won a title in the ABL together. I know him very well, on and off the court, so it would be real easy to play with him once again,” said Canada.

With the MPBL season set to begin in just a few weeks, Canada says he will keep the faith that one day, his phone will ring and on the other end, will be the Sharks calling.

“I still pray na people still believe in my ability and trust my hard work,” he said. /bmjo