Three dead in separate weekend shooting incidents in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three persons were killed in separate shooting incidents in a span of one hour on the evening of Saturday, June 1, in Cebu province.

First to fall was Richard Cabigas, 30, who was riding a motorcycle when he was shot by an unidentified gunman in Sibonga town in southern Cebu at past 7 p.m. that day.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Inocentes Amistad, Sibonga Police Station desk officer, told CDN Digital in a phone interview on June 2, that investigation showed that Cabigas was on his way home to Sitio Upper Manga, Barangay Bahay, Sibonga town, when he was ambushed.

Amistad said that that Cabigas was traversing a dark portion of the road on his motorcycle when unidentified assailant shot him.

He was just killed just a few meters from his house.

Amistad said there were no witnesses to the killing but they continued to investigate the shooting attack on Cabigas.

At past 8 p.m., in Talisay City in southern Cebu, Carlos Villaber, 40, was also shot and killed while he was biking home to Sitio Rattan, Barangay Tangke.

Initial investigation showed that two masked assailants on board a motorcycle shot Villaber multiple times, killing him on the spot as assessed by the Talisay Rescue Emergency Assistance Team (TREAT).

The police have yet to find out the possible motives of the crime.

At about the same time in Liloan town in northern Cebu, George Torregosa, 33, was shot by two masked assailants on board a motorcycle in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

Torregosa was eating inside an eatery in Sitio San Antonio, Barangay Jubay when the assailants arrived on a motorcycle.

The backrider got off, approached the victim, and shot him dead at close range.

Torregosa was shot once in the nape, twice at the back and was finished off by shooting him thrice in the abdomen.

Police Master Sergeant Arni Goc-ong, lead investigator of the case from the Liloan Police Station, said they were investigating Torregosa’s business transactions for possible links in the killing.

Torregosa owns a newly established construction firm, and formerly owns a motor parts shop in the town./dbs