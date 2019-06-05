GALLERY: Muslim community in Cebu City commemorate Eid al-Fitr 

Cebu City, Philippines—The Muslim community in Cebu City gathered at the Plaza Independencia on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, to commemorate the festival of breaking the fast (Eid al-Fitr) or the end of Ramadan.

Iman Ustadz Salim Daham led the congregational prayer for the Muslim worshippers who attended the event early Wednesday morning.

According to Cebu City Office on Muslim Affairs, around 1,500 Muslims gathered for the celebration.

Here are some images from the Plaza Independencia: