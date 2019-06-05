GALLERY: Muslim community in Cebu City commemorate Eid al-Fitr 

By Delta Dyrecka Letigio, Raul Constantine Tabanao |June 05,2019 - 08:24 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—The Muslim community in Cebu City gathered at the Plaza Independencia on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, to commemorate the festival of breaking the fast (Eid al-Fitr) or the end of Ramadan.

Iman Ustadz Salim Daham led the congregational prayer for the Muslim worshippers who attended the event early Wednesday morning.

According to Cebu City Office on Muslim Affairs, around 1,500 Muslims gathered for the celebration.

Here are some images from the Plaza Independencia:

Muslim worshippers gather at the Plaza Independencia for Eid al-Fitr. CDN Digital photo | Raul Constantine Labrador

Muslim worshippers perform Eid’l Fitr prayers at the Plaza Independencia. CDN Digital photo | Raul Constantine Labrador

Some members of the Muslim community prepare to perform their prayers for Eid al-Fitr. CDN Digital photo | Delta Dyrecka Letigio

Muslim worshippers perform Eid’l Fitr prayers at the Plaza Independencia. CDN Digital photo | Delta Dyrecka Letigio

