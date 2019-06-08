EMB-7 gives ARN Builders 100 days to comply with environmental laws

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The developer of the Binaliw landfill was given 100 days to comply with the requirements of the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) for the permit of its material recovery facility (MRF) .

This was the result of the technical conference called by EMB-7 on Friday, June 7, with ARN Builders and Barangay Binaliw residents who recently called for the closure of the landfill citing health reasons.

Engineer William Cuñado, the chief of the EMB-7, told CDN Digital that ARN Builders did not violate any laws on the landfill’s operations.

He said the residents’ complaints about the foul smell is due to the improper hauling procedures of the garbage from source to the landfill.

However, Cuñado said that ARN Builders has not completed the necessary permits needed in operating the MRF, which the residents say they were not informed about.

Under Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, MRF is defined as a facility that “includes a solid waste transfer station or sorting station, drop-off center, a composting facility, and a recycling facility.”

According to Cuñado, the MRF will help reduce the amount of garbage thrown in the landfill for up to 46 percent.

Cuñado said the company is given 100 days or more than three months to comply with these requirements. They will not be given any extension and there will be no compromise on the part of EMB-7.

He urged ARN Builders to finish the MRF within the 100-day period so the bureau can inspect it.

“They have a 24/7 working facility. I expect they can finish the structure before 100 days,” said Cuñado adding that ARN Builders need to comply with the set standards or the MRF will not be allowed to function.

‘Foul smell’

As for the issue surrounding the foul smell that Binaliw residents raised Cebu City Mayor-elect Edgardo Labella, Cuñado said both parties have agreed to reach a compromise.

He said ARN Builders will impose stricter rules on their hired haulers to spray chemicals on the garbage in order to diffuse the foul smell. The garbage will also be properly covered when they are transported from the source to the landfill.

He suggested to the developer to cease their relationship with the existing haulers, which did not follow set standards in transporting garbage.

“ARN Builders actually complied with everything on their end for the landfill. However, the haulers are the ones who are not following the proper standards,” said Cuñado in Cebuano in a phone interview.

Cuñado said ARN Builders have to impose discipline on its haulers as they affect a crucial stage in garbage disposal and management. / celr