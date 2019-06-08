Kamagayan FC, Canduman FC show way in Girls Community League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kamagayan FC and Canduman FC are currently leading their respective divisions in the ongoing Girls Community League (GCL)-Cebu which will have its fourth playing date Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Girlstown in the City of Talisay, Cebu.

Not having conceded a game yet, Kamagayan FC coached by Rico Ramirez takes the top spot in the Girls 15 after winning all four of its elimination matches so far against Canduman, 3-2; Guardian Strikes B, 2-0; GFC Capitol 3-1; and SMS A, 2-1.

The team currently holds a 4-0-0 win-loss-draw card equivalent to 12 points.

Canduman, on the other hand, tops Girls 17 with 10 points owing to a 3-1-1 record. The team is coached by Jun Santillan.

Canduman won against Zapatera 8-0; Southcrest 9-1 and Tayud FC, 2-1. It ended its game against Guardian Strikers in a 2-all draw then lost to SMS, 1-2.

Occupying the second to the fifth spots respectively in the Girls 15 are Maslog (2-0-3), Canduman (2-1-2), Shaitan FC (2-2-1) and GFC Capitol (2-3-0).

Read more: GCL-Cebu Summer Futsal League at SMS Girlstown this May

In the Girls 17, second to fifth places are taken by Abellana National School (3-1-1), Guardian Strikers (2-0-2), SMS (2-1-1) and Maslog (2-1-1).

Abellana and Canduman have the same record but the latter takes the top spot owing to its goal difference of 16 while Abellana has 11. Same with SMS and Maslog, the former takes the fourth spot because of its goal difference of four while Maslog has 0.

Both Kamagayan and Canduman hope to strengthen their hold of the top spot as the GCL continues on its fourth match date.

The GCL-Cebu organized by the Giuseppe Football Club in partnership with Fundlife International is more than just a futsal tournament. It uses the sport of futsal to empower girls for gender equality and social inclusions.

The GCL is a dedicated education and empowerment programme that uses football and futsal to provide access to play, role-models and opportunity for vulnerable girls in the Philippines. The goal is to reach 21,000 players nationwide by 2021.

Aside from Cebu, the GCL is also already set-up in Tacloban.