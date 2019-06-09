Technical issues cause Bb. Pilipinas 2019 coronation night delay

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — It was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, but due to technical issues the coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas 2019 is now delayed for two hours.

The program actually started at 8:19 p.m. with a production number that involved a sequence featuring a parade of Philippine flags.

Videos of the 40 candidates and the 2018 queens were featured on the screens in the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The candidates came out in white casual wear in a well-applauded number as the crowd went wild cheering on for their respective bets.

However, at 8:30 p.m., the music abruptly ended and the voice over promptly announced that they are experiencing technical difficulties and will have to start over.

As of 9:10 p.m., there is no announcement as to when the program will resume.

Earlier, it was announced that the pageant will be aired on ABS-CBN at around 10 p.m. after the comedy show, Gandang Gabi Vice.