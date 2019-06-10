Man wounded in Carcar shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old man, who drove a drinking buddy on his motorcycle to what was believed to be his home, got shot in the head instead of gratitude from the unidentified drinking buddy.

Gerbie More suffered a graze wound on his forehead after he managed to turn his head away from the gun when it fired, said Police Corporal Renante Dayuja, Carcar City Police Station desk officer, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

The assailant fled after firing the shot while More hurriedly left the area and had himself treated in a hospital, Dayuga said.

Investigation showed that More of Sitio Kayam, Barangay Napo, was joined by a stranger for a drinking session in Barangay Poblacion.

More said that despite them having a drinking session, he did not know the name of the stranger.

At past 4 a.m. on Monday, June 10, the stranger asked that he be driven by More to his home.

More said he brought the stranger to Sitio Napo, Barangay Valladolid in Carcar City.

However, when the stranger got off, instead of saying thank you, he pulled out a gun and aimed for his head and shot him.

More said that he managed to look away from the gun when it fired and the bullet only grazed him on the forehead.

He said that after the firing one shot the stranger fled the area.

He said he also hurriedly left the area and had his forehead treated at the hospital.

The hospital reported the shooting incident to the police.

Dayuja said that they were focusing on personal grudge as the motive of the shooting. /dbs