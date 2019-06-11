‘Ukulele boy’ now away from streets, playing in Cebu City museum

Cebu City, Philippines— Ever wonder where that viral “ukulele boy” is now?

Chan Jonlie Cabradilla is no longer wandering the streets of Lapu-Lapu City nor the streets of Cebu City to busk. He is now a resident musician at the Yap-Sandiego Ancestral house.

And he’s gotten more famous.

The boy’s mother, 37-year-old Lorjie Cabradilla, said everything’s been different since the boy’s video went viral through netizen TJ Celemente’s post. He got more famous after performing in a musical variety show last March.

“Na ilhan na gyud siya, ilabi na atong ni tukar siya sa ASAP” she said. (He’s really famous now, especially after he played in ASAP.)

In a photo post in his Facebook account, Jonlie is seen performing on stage, and posing with noted musicians Sarah Geronimo, and Regine Velasquez.

Lorjie also revealed that they already made the 12-year-old, fourth grade student from Lawaan, Talisay City, Cebu stop playing on the streets.

“Gi pa hunong na namo kay mahadlok mi og unsa palay buhaton unya sa mga taw sa iyaha. Bata pa raba unya na ilhan na basin ma abusar” she said.

(We decided to let him stop playing on the streets because we’re scared what people can do to him. He’s still young and already famous so he might be abused by people.)

At the moment, he is tasked to welcome visitors at the Yap-Sandiego Ancestral House with his music. He is there every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lorjie said Chan Jonlie got into the Yap-Sandiego house through his cousin.

“Iyang igagaw nga babae nga mamaligya og mga langgam sa Magallanes, suki man ang tag-iya sa Yap house. Iyang gi pa ila-ila si Jonlie unya na ganhan sad ang tag-iya mao nang naka pwesto si Jonlie” shared Lorjie.

(Her girl cousin sells birds in Magallanes, among her loyal customers is the owner of the Yap house. She introduced Jonlie and they liked him so they gave him a spot.)

Now, Jonlie, the second child of six siblings balances studying and playing the ukulele to help his father, Junrey Cabradilla, who is a habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver, and his mother, who does laundry for their neighbors to provide for their family’s needs. /bmjo