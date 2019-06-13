bai Hotel Cebu shares to you the bai ways to thank dad and celebrate Father’s Day.

Give Dad a treat by signing him up for bai Platinum. Great privileges and accommodation benefits await including two (2) complimentary overnight stays, PHP1000 worth of cash vouchers for selected outlets, special membership room rate vouchers as well as 20% discount on food and beverage outlets and 10-15% off on partner establishments. bai Hotel Cebu offers its membership program for discounted rates of PHP10,000 for new membership and PHP8,000 for renewal. This offer is available on June 16, 2019 only. For more information, email membership@baihotel.com.ph.

Feast at Café bai. Dads get to eat for free when accompanied by four (4) full- paying guests at Café bai. Families will enjoy buffet servings of Cebu’s popular lechon belly, Beef Brisket, Patatim, Adobo, pizza and pasta, fruits and vegetables, salads, various desserts and drinks such us unlimited draft beer among the cuisine highlights from the east to west for only PHP 888+ on June 16, 2019. Guests would be entertained by the live cooking stations at the number 1 buffet in Mandaue City. Café bai opens at 12:00NN to 2:30PM for lunch and 6:00PM to 10:00PM for dinner.

Treat the man of the home at Ume Japanese Cuisine. bai Hotel Cebu’s Japanese outlet prepared a special treat for the king: Sashimi Salad, Grilled Fish, Beef Short Plate Kimchi Soup, and Mango Panna Cotta— a Father’s Day Special set menu for only PHP 1,600 nett exclusively available on June 16, 2019. Ume Japanese Cuisine is open from 12:00NN to 2:00PM for lunch and 6:00PM to 10:00PM for dinner.

Spend Dad’s Day Out at bai Hotel Cebu. Book and stay from June 1 to June 16, 2019 and enjoy an exclusive promo rate for a Premier Room! At PHP 4,296.25, your accommodation is inclusive of breakfast for two (2) at Café bai and 15% discount on selected food and beverage outlets. Prior reservation is required.

Thank your dad the bai way. For inquiries and reservations, call +6332 3428888 or follow bai Hotel Cebu on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. bai Hotel Cebu is located at Ouano Avenue, Corner CD Seno Street, City South Special Economic Administrative Zone in Mandaue City, Cebu.