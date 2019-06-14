NBI to Kapa members: Be thankful we have a very smart President

MANILA, Philippines — Be thankful for a very smart President who made a pre-emptive move in favor of members of the Kapa Community Ministry International (Kapa Ministry).

“We should be thankful we have a very smart President. Pre-emptory move ito (This is a pre-emptive move),” NBI Deputy Director, lawyer Ferdinand Lavin said.

It was President Rodrigo Duterte who ordered the shut down of Kapa.

The NBI conducted a series of raids on Monday at Kapa offices.

The NBI discovered that Kapa has been asking “donations” from its members, which will supposedly earn 30 percent monthly interest.

The investigation, however, showed that the scheme is not sustainable, which NBI officials said could blow on the faces of its members.

“Kadalasan dito we would come into the picture as a reactionary move. Pumutok na, tatakbo na, naitakbo na rin yung investment,” he said.

(Most of the time the NBI would come into the picture in a reactionary move. Once an issue explodes, the scammers had already run off with the investment.)

Lavin said there were similar investment scams in the past but the NBI would then only act once the victims filed complaints.

Though no one has filed complaints against Kapa, Lavin said the NBI acted based on the complaint of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which accused Kapa of operating without a license and authority to receive investments. (Editor: Eden Estopace)

