New Mandaue admin urged to assess, rehire JOs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The outgoing administration in Mandaue City has already endorsed the list of job order employees for review and evaluation for rehiring to the transition team of incoming Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Acting Mandaue City Mayor Carlo Pontico Fortuna, in an interview on Monday, June 17, said over 2,000 job order employees would have terminated their contracts of service with the city government by June 30.

Fortuna said they were hoping that the incoming administration would evaluate and retain the JO employees especially those handling technical roles in the different offices.

On Monday, Fortuna met with the heads of the different departments of the City Hall to discuss the pertinent documents that need to be turned over to the incoming administration, and the concerns of their offices, which would need to be addressed by the incoming administration.

“On top of the list gyud sa tanang departments ang concern is the termination of the job order employees,” Fortuna said.

(The termination of the job order employees is a top concern for all department heads.)

Fortuna said that it would be hard to ultimately just terminate the services of the JO employees because some of them might be handling technical roles in their offices.

“Daghan sa mga trabahante karon ang ni-undergo og training, and they are no longer doing just mere clerical work. Daghan kaayong frontline offices nga job order nga ang trabaho is really technical,” Fortuna said.

(We have a lot of workers, who were really trained for their jobs and are not merely doing clerical functions. We have frontline offices where job order employees handle technical work.)

Fortuna said that they had already communicated with Cortes’ committee to signify the importance that most of the JO employees would be retained.

“We conveyed that to them, and ang ilang gibuhat daw karon, they are starting to review. They asked for the copy of the list of employees and perhaps by the first week of July, naa na silay i-issue nga return to work order,” Fortuna said.

(We conveyed that to them and they are starting to review the list. They asked for the copy of the list of employees, and, perhaps, by the first week of July 1. They can issue a retur to work order for the job order employees.)

“For example, sa Accounting, Treasurer, City Health, City Hospital, Traffic, kaning mga front line nato (our front line employees), Disaster Management Office — ang mga staff kay na-train (the staff have been trained). Ang ilang concern kung iundang, ma-affected gyud ang trabaho (Their concern is if they will not be rehired, then the work will be affected.),” he added./dbs