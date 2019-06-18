Duterte didn’t downplay ramming of Pinoys’ fishing boat – Piñol
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte did not downplay the ramming and sinking of the boat of 22 Filipino fishermen by a Chinese vessel at Recto Bank in West Philippine Sea, but was instead “listening to all angles of the story,” Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol pointed out on Tuesday.
In a speech on Monday, the President finally addressed what he said was a “little maritime accident.”
“He (President) was not actually downplaying the incident,” Piñol said in a phone patch interview with ABS CBN News Channel.
“He was listening to all angles of the story before making a statement, and that is the mark of a true leader,” he explained.
Piñol explained that the President was “cautious” in issuing a statement since “things were not very clear.”
“People should understand why he’s very cautious and issuing a statement because at the time after the incident, things were not very clear,” he said. (Editor: Gilbert S. Gaviola)
