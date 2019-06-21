Two new players in Max4-Birada Cebu’s roster for Leg 2 of Chooks-to-Go 3×3 tournament

Cebu City, Philippines—The Max4-Birada Cebu will be parading two new players in the second leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the SM Fairview.

Joining breakout star Darrell Shane Menina are former Cesafi Mythical Five forward Jerome Napao and ex-University of Cebu foreign student-athlete, Frederick Elombi.

According to Cebu head coach Dondon Hontiveros, he is strongly considering just fielding in three players for this leg.

The Cebu trio will be up against some tough odds as they have been placed in Pool B, which also has first leg champions Gold’s Gym Pasig Kings and the Zamboanga Valientes MLV, which will be parading former San Beda powerhouse Ola Adeogun, who will be replacing Shooster Olago.

Cebu will face off against Pasig at 11:00 a.m. before squaring off against Zamboanga an hour later at 12 noon.

The rest of the field looks just as daunting with Bulacan boosting their campaign with former Ateneo de Manila University import, Ike Chibueze and Pateros claiming reigning NCAA MVP, Prince Eze.

Cebu is seeking to improve its 1-1 standing during the first leg, which was held last Sunday at the SM Seaside Cebu. /bmjo