Dad who can’t afford to buy school bag for son weaves raffia string backpack instead

When there seems to be no way, dad can find a way.

The photos of a blue woven raffia string bag carried by a boy in school in Battambang province in Cambodia, posted on Facebook by Sophous Suon on Monday, June 17, have gone viral.

The 5-year-old boy's name is Ny Keng. He studies in Lumphat Primary School and is currently in first grade. Suon, his teacher, told INQUIRER.net that Keng's mom takes him to school every day. According to Suon, her student told her that he just got back from Thailand where his father works. Keng also told her that it was his father who made the bag as he could not afford to buy him a new one. His bag was all made of raffia strings. It has black straps at the back, and a plastic buckle to secure its flap. Ny Keng's dad caught the attention of netizens who were touched by his love and effort to provide for his son's education. They praised him for his resourcefulness and creativity. Other netizens suggested that Keng's dad could also do a living by weaving more raffia string bags. Meanwhile, Suon's post has garnered over 1,500 reactions, 139 comments, and 6,200 shares as of this writing.