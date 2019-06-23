USJ-R Baby Jaguars end streak of UC Baby Webmasters

The University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars dealt the Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu its first loss as they walloped the Baby Webmasters, 72-46, in the high school division of the 2019 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Partner’s Cup on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

USJ-R gained the separation that they needed in the second period as they held UC to a paltry five points while scoring 15 of their own to open up a 32-18 lead at halftime.

That burst was all they needed to seize full control of the game and earn the victory, their second in three games.

Kendrick Abarquez, a member of the Cesafi Mythical Five team last season, led the onslaught with 20 points.

UC dropped to 3-1.

In the first game, the Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles won their second straight game after edging the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Baby Panthers, 75-72.

Ateneo de Cebu was sparked by the 13 points each of LA Casinillo and Raymark Nambasa. The Magis Eagles improved to 2-1. / celr