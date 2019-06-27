Matteo Guidicelli completes 30-day scout ranger training

Cebu City, Philippines—It was another proud moment for Cebuano actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Viva Artist Agency confirmed in an Instagram post on Thursday, June 27, 2019, that the Cebuano actor finished his 30-day scout ranger training.

“Congratulations Ranger G! We’re so proud of you,” read the caption of the post which had a photo of Guidicelli raising his token and a certificate.

A video was also shared by the talent agency where he received his certificate from higher officials.

Read more: Actor Matteo Guidicelli joins Philippine Army

“Second lieutenant Gian Matteo Vittorio F. Guidicelli, reserved Philippine Army,” a voice over was heard from the uploaded video on the page’s Instagram story.

Another photo from Viva Artist Agency showed that Guidicelli received the third honor award.

He was named as an outstanding student in their class with an average grade of 95.20 percent.

Another achievement for the Cebuano actor was when he received a medal for his volunteerism initiative for distributing school supplies in San Miguel, Bulacan.

Read more: Matteo Guidicelli back to serving country, off to Mindanao for ‘Kalilintad sa Timpu sa Ramadan’

Attending the closing ceremony was his family, and girlfriend, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo.

Last May, Guidicelli announced on his Instagram account that he would join the 30-day scout ranger training.

This is not the first time that he expressed his interest in serving his country.

Read more: Cebuano celebrity Matteo Guidicelli is now a Coast Guard auxiliary officer

In March, he was inducted as a new officer of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Auxiliary 408 Squadron.

Guidicelli is a Kapamilya actor who inked a contract with Viva Artist Agency last February.

He is known for his roles in ABS-CBN’s television series like, “Dolce Amore” and “Bagani.” /bmjo