10 MSMEs in CV win DOLE-7’s 2019 regional productivity tilt

CEBU CITY—The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) declared 10 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as regional winners of the 2019 Productivity Olympics.

According to an emailed statement from DOLE-7, six of the winners came from Cebu while three were from Bohol and one from Negros Oriental.

DOLE-7 noted that the Cebu-based K’Hanz Cakes and Pastries, a recipient of the agency’s livelihood assistance program, was among the regional winners under the Industry Category. K’Hanz also won the 2018 Best DOLE-assisted Livelihood Project-Individual Category.

“The DOLE is in high spirits seeing this year’s regional winners of Productivity Olympics. But the Department is particularly so proud of K’Hanz Cakes and Pastries, that happened to be one of the establishments recognized for its productivity initiatives,” said DOLE-7 Regional Director Salome Siaton.

“Apart from making sure that the livelihood assistance it received from DOLE for its project becomes sustainable, it also ventured out into some productivity endeavors, which have proven to be effective in its business operations,” Siaton pointed out.

The other winners under the industry category include Crissander Enterprises, Tagbilaran, Bohol; Mandaue City-based Feb20 Enterprises, which makes healthy food delicacies; Tubigon Loomweavers Multi-Purpose Cooperative from the Province of Bohol; and A.T.E. By Tatah, a boutique in Cebu City.

The winners under the agri-business category are the Badiang Self-Help Multi-Purpose Cooperative from Anda, Bohol and the Nangka Agrarian Beneficiaries Farmers Association from Bayawan, Negros Oriental.

On the other hand, the regional productivity winners for the service category are the MB’s Sunrise View Resort in Oslob, Cebu; Montebello Villa Hotel; and the P & I Resort, Inc. – Pulchra of San Fernando, Cebu.

All entries for the regional productivity Olympics passed through an extensive scrutiny by the Regional Screening Committee (RSC) composed of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) and an external quality and productivity champion in the region, which reviewed all MSME applicants according to the prescribed criteria.

The regional winners, who each received P5,000 cash prize and a plaque, will be endorsed to the National Screening Committee for the selection of the list of national finalists that will be submitted to the National Judging Panel.

Director Siaton also recognized the tie-up and close collaboration that the DOLE made through the RTWPB-7 under the leadership of Board Secretary Grace G. Carreon with other agencies.

These include the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI-7); Department of National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA-7); Cooperative Development Authority (CDA); Department of Science and Technology (DOST-7); PQPM and the rest of the members of the Wage Board both from the labor and management sectors./dbs