Gwen to take oath as Cebu governor on June 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia will be taking her oath of office as outgoing officials of the Capitol turn over the provincial government to her administration on Friday, June 28.

A ceremonial turnover of the Capitol’s pertinent documents from the administration of outgoing Governor Hilario Davide III to Garcia and her transition team will be held at the Capitol at 9 a.m.

Read more: Capitol’s executive dep’t’s papers’ turnover to Gwen’s administration on June 28

Following the turnover, Garcia’s camp will be holding a Thanksgiving Mass in a hotel at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City where she will also take her oath.

Garcia’s camp, however, has yet to reveal who will be administering Garcia’s oath taking.

On Sunday, Garcia will also hold an inaugural ball at the Capitol Social Hall to formally start her administration.

Lawyer Frank Eduard Dinsay, in a statement, said that Garcia had invited Davide at the inaugural ball on June 30.

Read more: No total revamp of department heads in Capitol — Gwen’s lawyer

Aside from the celebration, Garcia is also expected to issue a memorandum circular to formalize the final list of job order and casual employees whose services will still be availed by the Capitol on July 1.

Read more: Garcia’s lawyer to JOs, casual employees: Do not report on July 1 if not given new contract

Garcia’s camp earlier advised that it would furnish department heads with a list of JO and casual employees who would be given a new contract. The contracts of service of JOs and casual employees will end this June 30./dbs