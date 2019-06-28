Bo’s Coffee president leads CCCI 2019 Grand Chamber awardees

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Bo’s Coffee President Steve Benitez was named Entrepreneur of the Year during 2019 Grand Chamber Awards held tonight, June 28, in a Cebu City hotel.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Grand Chamber Awards is one of the highlights of the annual Cebu Business Month celebration.

When he put up Bo’s Coffee, Benitez was able to establish a homegrown coffee shop brand that continues to grow throughout the country.

A coffee lover, he wants to distinguish Bo’s Coffee from international coffee shops by using local coffee.

Paul Revalde, president of FDR Group of Companies, won the Countryside Entrepreneur award while Melissa Ann Lim-Young, managing director of Bubble Tea Station, was recognized as the 2019 Young Entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Silvia Ludo-Alcordo, chef and owner of Cafe George, received the Small Business Entrepreneur award.

Mariquita Salimbangon, chairperson and founder of MSY Charitable Foundation, was named Socially Responsible Entrepreneur of the Year.

On the other hand, Efren Uy, president and chief executive officer of F-2 Logistics Philippines, received the Grand Chamber Award of Distinction.

The Cebu Chamber also gave a special citation to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) headed by Regional Director William Cunado.

This year’s Grand Chamber Awards was held at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.

Except for the Grand Chamber Award of Distinction and the special citation, the other awards are given every year to recognize and honor outstanding entrepreneurs or institutions with exemplary performance in their field of business./dcb