Emotional UP Cebu grad ceremony as parents of murdered student receive her diploma

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The graduation rites of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu on Friday, June 28, turned emotional after student leader Kis Tryvl Ramos’ name was called on stage.

Ramos, a graduating psychology student, was shot dead at a coffee shop along F. Ramos Street in Barangay Cogon-Ramos, Cebu City on April 11, 2019.

READ: 2 killed, 2 wounded in a Cebu coffee shop pre-dawn shooting

Chad Booc, an alumna of UP Cebu, was able to capture the moment and posted it on his Facebook account.

“UP Cebu Graduation ceremonies turned emotional when Kis Ramos’ name was called on stage for finishing her BA Psych degree. Her parents received her diploma,” Booc wrote.

” Her father raises [sic] his fist with a Mao cap – a symbol of resistance and revolution. Students shout [sic] “HUSTISYA PARA KANG KIS RAMOS! HUSTISYA!” Booc’s post reads.

Read more: Good Cup Coffee shooting: Suspect identified; murder complaint filed

The photos showed Ramos’ parents, Elvira and Reynaldo, lining up together with the graduates to receive their daughter’s diploma and Sablay that symbolizes nationalism and the importance of the indigenous culture.

Reynaldo, who wore a white polo shirt, raised a cap owned by her daughter after receiving the diploma.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Booc narrated what he witnessed during the commencement exercises at the campus’ grounds.

“Students were clapping, standing, raising their fists, shouting. Tears were flowing. [They were] chanting for justice,” Booc said.

As of 1:21 pm., Saturday, June 29, the post has garnered 185 shares and 532 reactions./dbs