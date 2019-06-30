Intensity 3 earthquake felt in Cebu City; no damage reported

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ground movement was felt in Cebu City and parts of Cebu province while most of us were still asleep at 3 a.m. today, June 30.

An intensity 3 earthquake was felt in Cebu City while intensity 2 was observed in the cities of Bogo and Lapu-Lapu in northern Cebu and Argao town in the south.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded a magnitude 5 earthquake in Southern Leyte at about the same time.

As of 10 a.m., there were no reported damage from the ground movement, said Rhee Telen Jr. of the Information Section of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

In an advisory posted on their official website, Phivolcs said that the origin of the dawn earthquake was tectonic and was centered in Limasawa, an island town in Southern Leyte.

Aside from Cebu, Mambajao town in Camiguin Island also experienced the intensity 3 earthquake while Palo town in Leyte province felt an intensity 2 earthquake.

The Phivolcs intensity scale published in the Official Gazette said that intensities 2 and 3 earthquakes belongs to the weak bracket of ground tremor. Intensity 2 earthquakes are mostly felt by individuals who are at rest indoors and this may induce swinging of hanging objects while an intensity 3 earthquake is similar to the shaking brought by a light truck passing by./dcb