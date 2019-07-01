Medellin personnel, PNP return tortoise from Quezon Province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – – The municipality of Medellin in northern Cebu returned to sea earlier today, July 1, a young tortoise that was washed into the coastal areas of Barangay Daanglungsod.

The tortoise was found with a DENR Quezon Province tag.

A press release posted on the Municipality of Medellin’s Facebook page says that personnel from the Medellin Police Station, Bantay Dagat Commission and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) brought the tortoise to the waters of Barangay Kawit for release back into the sea.

“Kudos to the PNP, Bantay Dagat, Ms Egya of Bureau of Fisheries and concerned citizens for their immediate and appropriate response,” said the town’s FB post.

More photos taken from the Municipality of Medellin Faceboo page: