Mr. Philippines Ocat starts quest to win ‘Man of the World’ crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano model John Paul “JP” Ocat will officially start his mission on July 2, Tuesday.

Ocat is now wearing the sash for the Philippines in Man of the World 2019 after a send-off ceremony was held on June 29, Saturday in Quezon City.

“I waited for this moment to finally represent my country. It feels so kilig to be called “Mr. Philippines” than just my name. I am so excited,” he told CDN Digital.

There will be 40 official candidates across the globe who are part of the international pageant.

The grand coronation night is slated on July 11 in San Juan City, Metro Manila.

“It is heartwarming and emotional. I can see that they (supporters) are all excited as I am. I am looking forward to getting the first Man of the World crown for the Philippines,” he said.

The 23-year-old project specialist admitted that the pressure is on to win the crown but the support of his supporters and family keeps him going.

“They have kept me going since the first day and they will be with me throughout this journey,” Ocat said.

Another source of his inspiration is the abandoned children from the Cribs Foundation Inc. that he supports.

“There is so much hope and inspiration from them. I owe my strength and dedicate this journey to them,” he added.

A native of San Isidro, Talisay City, Ocat is the first Cebuano who is representing the Philippines in this international pageant.

In 2018, Clint Peralta from Naga City finished first runner-up in the same pageant./dbs