Digital Cebuano, NCCA project goes online

The USC Cebuano Studies Center under the sponsorship of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) will launch new materials for the Digital Cebuano: Enhancement of the Cebuano Studies Center Archive project.

The online archive is the product of the project with NCCA. According to Dr. Hope Sabanpan-Yu, chair of the National Committee on Literary Arts, “this Digital Cebuano project is an envisioned cooperative project. It aims to digitize and continue to provide an openly-accessible collection of digital material widely representing Cebuano literature, their authors and biographies to promote scholarly research and appreciation for the Cebuanos, places, themes and diversity of Cebuano past.”

The project continues an earlier project with the NCCA – the Shared Future project – which was completed in 2017. For this recent addition, the materials freshly digitized are the Nueva Fuerza newspapers and some more years of the Bag-ong Kusog newspapers, both high-traffic early twentieth century periodicals for local and foreign researchers. The project covers eight years (8) years of Nueva Fuerza and four (4) years of Bag-ong Kusog. The digitized serial will be available on the internet next week, says Raphael Dean Polinar, project coordinator.

You can visit the online archive at archive.cebuanostudiescenter.com. For more details, visit the Center website at www.cebuanostudiescenter.com