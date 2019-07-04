Shop and help in Thread Cycle IV: A Hero’s Gift at the Ayala Center Cebu

Looking forward to upgrading your wardrobe and at the same time help different organizations? This might be your chance!

Head over to Thread Cycle IV: A Hero’s Gift at Ayala Center Cebu for a fun 3-day celebration of art, food, music, sustainability, and fashion on July 5 to 8, 2019.

The event will be held at The Gallery of Ayala Center Cebu, where local bloggers and influencers buy, sell, and donate for a worthy cause.

So, not only are you getting a chance to upgrade your wardrobe, but you’ll also help raise funds for the beneficiaries of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Philippines – Zugbuana’s “Grant-A-Wish,” “Educ-Aid,” and iLearners Inc.’s advocacy to improve literacy in the rural areas of Cebu.

This year, the organizers also partnered with the Hero Foundation, an organization that gives academic aid to children of fallen soldiers.

Now on its 4th year, Thread Cycle Cebu aims to bring in concessionaires to sell local artisan goods, bloggers to sell their pre-loved items, and speakers to give workshops and demos of their advocacies.

Designers Anela and Mara Dado, a mother-daughter tandem are also present during the event to showcase their ready-to-ware collection in a fashion show happening on Saturday, July 7, 2019. /bmjo