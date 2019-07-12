Games Friday

(Cebu Coliseum)

5:30 p.m. – Cebu Elite-USC vs. USPF (HS)

7 p.m. – SWU-Phinma vs. Tough Gear-CIT-U (College)

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras and the Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats look to get their second round campaigns off to a victorious start when they clash on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cobras, who have a 4-2 (win-loss) record, are seeking to get back to their winning ways, especially after their disheartening 65-72 loss to the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers the last time out in a game wherein they led by double-digits.

SWU-Phinma was up, 40-29, when the bottom suddenly fell out as USPF embarked on a huge 24-4 run to get ahead and stay there until the final buzzer.

On the other hand, CIT-U is aiming to improve its dismal first round showing that saw it win just one game in six outings.

In the high school division, the Cebu Elite-University of San Carlos (USC) will tangle with the USPF Baby Panthers at 5:30 p.m. /bmjo