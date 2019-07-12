Exciting offers await travellers in 6th International Travel Festival

Cebu City, Philippines— A different kind of shopping experience awaits Cebuanos at the Ayala Center Cebu.

The 6th International Travel Festival (ITF) of My Eventology opened its doors on Friday, July 12, 2019, Friday, for all your travel and vacation needs.

The event runs until Sunday, July 14.

For its sixth year, the ITF excites Cebuanos with amazing deals and offers prepared by more than 100 exhibitors from airline companies, hotels, and resorts.

Juliet Amazona of My Eventology said in her welcome remarks that they worked hard for six years to make sure that everyone’s travel goals will be catered to.

“Now, it is within reach because every one of you who made ITF possible, a dream that has become a reality for us,” she said.

With approximately 136 exhibitors for this year’s ITF, Cebuanos are sure to find that perfect travel experience they’ve been dreaming of. /bmjo