UV Lancers keep win streak with 2-point victory over USC Warriors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ-University of the Visayas Green Lancers battled back from a 17-point deficit in the second half to take down the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos Warriors, 89-87, and keep their unbeaten record intact in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the USC gym.

Left-handed forward Melvin Butohan was the man of the hour for UV as he scored the Green Lancers’ last two baskets including the game-winning layup with 10.3 seconds remaining.

In the first game, Joemang’s University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters routed the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthera, 102-85. The UC Webmasters improved their win-loss standings to 6-3.

The Warriors still had a chance at either tying or winning the game, but they bungled their last offensive and was not even able to get a shot off before time expired, to give the Green Lancers their eighth win in as many games.

For a moment though, it appeared as if UV’s winning streak would finally end as USC’s Froilan Mangubat waxed hot from the field in the third canto, hitting five three-pointers during that stretch to help the Warriors build a 55-38 lead.

But the resilient Green Lancers got their act together, pulling to within 10, 57-67, heading to the fourth before eventually grabbing the lead, 81-79, after two made free-throws by Gileant Delator with 1:44 to go.

The two teams went back and forth for several possessions but the Warriors surged in front for the last time, 86-85, off a triple by Mangubat, with 41.7 ticks to go. UV immediately called timeout and on the ensuing play, got the ball to Butohan who sank a jumper from the keyhole to put UV in front once again, 87-86.

On USC’s offensive, Sommy Managor got fouled but made only one to tie the count at 87-all. On the very next play, Butohan drove inside and scooped in a layup to put UV in front for good, 89-87, with 10.3 seconds remaining.

Jiesel Tarrosa and Sheldon Gahi led the Green Lancers in scoring with 16 points each while Michael Maestre added 14 markers.

The loss spoiled Mangubat’s 30-point explosion for the Warriors as they dropped to 3-5 in this tournament. Kurt Trangia had 18 points while Managor mustered only 11./dbs