HOLLYWOOD—There are a lot of things on the horizon for Manny Pacquiao.

And it’s way beyond the rematch against Floyd Mayweather, or another Fighter of the Year award—if one would believe Buboy Fernandez.

Fernandez, Pacquiao’s head trainer and best friend for 25 years, said he wants to see boxing’s only eight-division champion become the president of the Philippines.

Slumped on a couch inside a Thai restaurant a few doors away from Wild Card gym, Fernandez was discussing with Filipino sportswriters how he’s got Pacquiao’s back inside and outside the ring.

Fernandez said that sometimes when he felt like losing his cool, he stops and thinks about how it would tarnish the senator’s reputation.

“I want to be careful because I still want to see him become the president,” said Fernandez in Filipino.

Fernandez himself has forayed into politics having won as Vice Mayor of Polangui, Albay.

Pacquiao has earlier announced he is flying on a private jet to rush to Manila for the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

“We have to be there,” said Pacquiao, referring to the Sona. “Because they will elect the new Speaker of the House.”

His brothers, Roel (Saranggani) and Bobby (party list), are both members of Congress.

Bobby, a former boxer himself, will not watch the fight because he will reportedly leave on Wednesday for Manila.

His information officer, Aquiles Zonio, said Pacquiao is flying out of Las Vegas around 1 p.m. Sunday (July 21) here to be in Manila in about 10 hours.

Just in time for the Sona and the opening of Philippine Senate and Congress.

Already there were talks inside Team Pacquiao that point to a possible run for Senate President.

Pacquiao served as administration bets’ campaign manager during the last elections.