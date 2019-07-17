Garganera to reintroduce pending resolution that seeks to protect Cebu City’s heritage sites

CEBU CITY, Philippines–After he took his oath of office, Councilor Joel Garganera said he would focus on various issues that will include the preservation of the city’s heritage sites and the clearing of sidewalks.

Garganera said he would pursue these issues even if he would not be given a committee chairmanship at the Cebu City Council.

He said that a meeting with other Barug PDP-Laban councilors is scheduled tonight, July 17, to discuss what role he would take in the council and if he will be given a committee chairmanship.

Garganera will formally join the City Council on Tuesday or six days after he formally took his oath of office before Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella this morning.

Garganera pledged to work on his priority programs ones seated at the City Council.

He will start his work with the reintroduction of resolutions which he introduced in the previous council, but were not yet approved. This includes a resolution that seeks to protect and preserve Cebu City’s heritage sites, especially since the city don’t have any beaches.

Meanwhile, Labella welcomed the addition of Garganera to the city Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“The council has a very effective and articulate addition in the person of Joel Garganera. You know his advocacy is environment and peace and order,” Labella said. “I am glad he is back.”

Labella said there could a minor reorganization of committees but he would leave the matter to the city council.

“I’d rather the matter be left to the full discretion of the council headed by Vice Mayor Michael Rama so that the separation of so that we can uphold the principle of check balances.” he said. /dcb